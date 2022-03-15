(Bloomberg) -- The woman who interrupted Russia’s state-television news with a rare public protest against the war in Ukraine was released with a small fine Tuesday but could face more legal trouble after a top legislator called for her to be prosecuted “with all strictness.”

Marina Ovsyannikova, a producer at First Channel, the main national network, was fined 30,000 rubles ($285) for briefly holding up a sign saying, “They’re lying to you” and other anti-war commentary behind the anchor Monday night. The court found her guilty of violating laws on public protests, Interfax reported. She spent the night in police custody and was questioned for 14 hours, according to AFP.

Her brief appearance on TV Monday was a rare example of open opposition to the Ukraine war from the tightly controlled state media. It won offers of support from western leaders including French President Emmanuel Macron.

But Ovsyannikova’s legal troubles may not be over. Vyacheslav Volodin, speaker of the lower house of parliament, denounced her protest as a “betrayal” of Russian troops fighting in Ukraine. In a Telegram post late Tuesday, he called on law-enforcement to handle her case “with all strictness.”

Authorities are also conducting a probe into whether she broke tough new laws on spreading false information about the Russian military, the Investigative Committee said Tuesday. If convicted, she could face up to 15 years in prison.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.