(Bloomberg) -- A Russian court slapped Alphabet Inc.’s Google with a fine of 7.2 billion rubles ($98 million) for failing to remove banned content, the largest such penalty, as the authorities raise pressure on foreign technology companies.

The Moscow court cited the company’s repeated failure to comply with orders to take down content. The fine was calculated based on Google’s revenue, it said.

Russia has been pushing Google and other overseas internet companies to comply with its increasingly strict laws on banned content and localizing data. Until the latest ruling, however, fines were usually less than $1 million.

Google didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.