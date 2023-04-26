(Bloomberg) -- Russia trained troops from Belarus on tactical nuclear warheads for Iskander short-range missiles, taking a step toward following through on its threat to deploy the weapons on the territory of its ally.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said the training had covered the “storage and use of tactical special munitions,” the euphemism it uses for smaller nuclear weapons. The Belarusian Defense Ministry confirmed the troops had already returned to base after the training, Tass said.

President Vladimir Putin last month announced plans to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus for the first time. He said storage facilities would be built by July 1, but Russia hasn’t said when the arms will actually be sent there. In early April, Belarus announced that its troops would be going to Russia for training.

As its invasion of Ukraine has struggled, Russia has repeatedly suggested it may use nuclear weapons, drawing criticism from the US and its allies, as well as China and India, which have generally been more supportive of Russia in the conflict.

