(Bloomberg) --

Russia stepped up warnings that its forces would target convoys carrying weapons into Ukraine, five days after a deadly missile strike on a Ukrainian military training facility near Poland.

“We clearly said that any cargo moving into Ukrainian territory which we would believe is carrying weapons would be fair game,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in a interview with state-run RT on Friday.

The U.S. and its European allies have been accelerating weapons shipments to Ukraine, helping it to stall a Russian invasion now in its fourth week. The training center targeted had been used by NATO as recently as February. The attack, which killed 35 people according to Ukrainian authorities, raised new concerns about the conflict potentially spilling over Ukraine’s borders.

Russia’s top diplomat said that U.S. President Joe Biden understands it’s “inadmissible” to establish a no-fly zone or to provide Ukraine with warplanes as requested by Kyiv because it would instantly increase the risk of “direct confrontation” between NATO and Russia.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.