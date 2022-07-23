(Bloomberg) --

Russia attacked the Odesa sea port on Saturday, less than 24 hours after signing an agreement aimed at restarting Ukrainian grain exports from Odesa and two other Black Sea locations.

Two Kalibr missiles hit the port’s infrastructure and two were shot down by Ukraine’s air defense, Serhiy Bratchuk, adviser to the head of the Odesa regional military administration, said on Telegram. The extent of damage was unclear.

The export deal was signed with great fanfare in Istanbul on Friday in a ceremony presided over by Turkish President Recip Tayyip Erdogan and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

“Today, there is a beacon on the Black Sea,” Guterres said on Friday. “A beacon of hope, a beacon of possibility, a beacon of relief, in a world that needs it more than ever.”

That beacon dimmed on Saturday.

“Yesterday Ukraine grain export by sea was agreed, and today the Russians are hitting Odesa port,” said Andriy Yermak, a top aide to Ukraine’s president. “That’s the Russian diplomatic dichotomy.”

Oleg Nikolenko, a spokesman for the Ukrainian foreign ministry, said the missile strike was “Vladimir Putin’s spit into the face” of Guterres and Erdogan, “who put enormous efforts into reaching the accord.”

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, who signed Friday’s agreement, said in a speech on state-owned TV that Moscow “assumed the obligations which are quite clearly spelled out in this document.”

There’s been no comment from Russia so far on Saturday’s strike.

