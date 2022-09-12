(Bloomberg) -- Russia hit power plants deep behind Ukrainian lines, causing blackouts across the northeast of the country as Kyiv’s forces pressed a lightning offensive that’s reversed months of Moscow’s advances.

More than 30 settlements, including Kramatorsk and Dnipro, suffered Russian missile and air strikes over the past day, Ukraine’s General Staff said in its regular update on Facebook Monday. At least two power plants, in Kharkiv and Kremenchuk, were hit with precision rockets, according to unconfirmed reports.

The US ambassador to Ukraine, Bridget Brink, accused Russia in a tweet late on Sunday of “sending missiles to attempt to destroy critical civilian infrastructure,” citing an apparent response to Kyiv’s liberation of territory that had been occupied by Russian forces.

The strikes suggest efforts to retaliate after an unexpected breakthrough by Ukraine’s forces that sent Russian troops fleeing and put Moscow on the defensive. Ukraine’s top commander has said that 3,000 square kilometers (1,158 square miles) of lost territory have been returned to Ukrainian control since the beginning of September.

Those gains accelerated over the weekend as Ukraine exploited a collapse of Russian defenses in the Kharkiv region bordering Luhansk and Donetsk in the east, which includes Ukraine’s second city of Kharkiv.

Troops continue to liberate areas of Kharkiv and Donetsk, and inflicted significant losses on Russian forces on the Kherson axis in the south, according Ukraine’s General Staff. Over the past day, Ukrainian military dislodged Russian troops from more than 20 settlements, it said.

The advance, representing Ukraine’s biggest victory since pushing Russian troops from Kyiv in March, is also among the most consequential, and has prompted criticism of how the war is being executed among Russian military bloggers and others loyal to the Kremlin.

“Mistakes were made,” Chechen strongman Ramzan Kadyrov, who’s sent thousands of his fighters to the front, said in a rambling late-night Telegram post on Saturday.

Russia’s Defense Ministry on Saturday confirmed troop withdrawals from the region, yet cast the move as part of a plan to redeploy forces further east to “achieve the stated goals of liberating Donbas.” on Sunday, it published a map showing much of the country’s forces out of the Kharkiv region, without commenting further.

On Sunday night, Russia hit back, with utility Ukrenergo reporting damage from Russian “projectiles” to power-grid facilities in Ukraine’s northeast. A power and heat plant in Kharkiv region was damaged causing power cuts in several regions, including Poltava, while Kharkiv’s governor said that most of the region had been cut off. As of Monday morning, power had been restored in 80% of the Kharkiv region, while supply was resuming in Poltava.

“The rapid Ukrainian successes have significant implications for Russia’s overall operational design,” the UK Ministry of Defence said in its regular intelligence update on Monday. The majority of Russian troops are “highly likely being forced to prioritize emergency defensive actions. The already limited trust deployed troops have in Russia’s senior military leadership is likely to deteriorate further.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.