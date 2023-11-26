(Bloomberg) -- Russia was targeted overnight in the biggest drone attack in months, a day after firing the heaviest barrage of loitering munitions at Ukraine in the 22-month war so far.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported 20 drones shot down overnight and early Sunday morning across at least four regions, including Moscow.

Sergei Sobyanin, mayor of the Russian capital, said on his Telegram channel that several drones had targeted Moscow, calling it a “massive attack.” Three Moscow-area airports imposed flight restrictions that were later lifted.

In Tula region, south of the capital, a drone hit an apartment in a residential building with one person mildly injured, the regional government said on its social media account. Drones were also reported in the Kaluga and Bryansk regions.

Excluding recent attacks on the Crimean peninsula annexed by Moscow in 2014, the overnight strikes were heaviest targeted at Russia in at least two months. It was the first time Moscow was targeted since the summer.

The attacks followed Russian strikes against Ukraine on Saturday as the nation marked the 90th anniversary of the yearlong Soviet-era famine known as the Holodomor orchestrated by Soviet leader Josef Stalin.

Russia fired the biggest barrage of loitering munitions in the conflict so far, with 71 of 75 drones shot down by Ukraine’s air defense. An air alert was active in Kyiv for about six hours.

The intensity of Russian attacks receded early Sunday, with another nine drones reported by Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram.

