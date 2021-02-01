(Bloomberg) -- Russia suffered a smaller contraction than most major economies in 2020 after the government opted not to reimpose a lockdown in the second half of the year.

Gross domestic product contracted 3.1% last year, the biggest slump since 2009, Russia’s Federal Statistics Service said Monday. The contraction was softer than expected by economists, who forecast a 3.7% drop in a Bloomberg survey. The Economy Ministry had projected a decrease of 3.9%.

Most of the economic hit came in the first half, when the government imposed a strict lockdown and global oil demand slumped due to travel restrictions. Later in the year most parts of the economy were left open even as coronavirus virus cases soared. The country is on track for its deadliest year in more than a decade.

What Our Economists Say:

“Russia’s economy looks resilient, but GDP doesn’t capture the full cost of the pandemic. A long and brutal second wave has taken a tremendous human toll.”

--Scott Johnson, Bloomberg Economics

Russia’s 2020 contraction is set to be about half that of the euro area economy, which is forecast to shrink 7.3%. The price of oil, Russia’s main export earner, has risen by more than 40% since the beginning of November and the economy is forecast to grow about 3% in 2021, according to another Bloomberg survey.

The statistics agency revised up economic growth for 2019 and 2018 late in December, citing updated data for those periods.

