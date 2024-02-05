(Bloomberg) -- Israel’s new ambassador to Russia must explain what Moscow said were “unacceptable statements,” underscoring tensions between the two countries related to the ongoing wars in Ukraine and Gaza.

Simona Halperin, who started her job last month, was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry after making comments “distorting Russian foreign policy approaches and historical realities,” Tass reported, citing a statement from the ministry.

Halperin discussed a wide range of topics from the Holocaust to Russian attitudes toward Hamas in an interview with Kommersant newspaper published on Monday.

She expressed regret that an international day commemorating the Holocaust is not on Russia’s “state calendar.”

She reiterated that Israel supports Ukraine’s sovereignty and that Russia only condemned Hamas’ attack on Israel on Oct. 7 after a delay. The ambassador also questioned why Hamas isn’t on Russia’s official list of terrorist organizations.

Since the Israel-Hamas war erupted, the Israeli military has carried out multiple strikes in Syria, where Russia has forces, targeting Iran-backed militants. Those have worsened relations between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Russian President Vladimir Putin, as has Moscow’s hosting of Hamas delegations in recent months.

Israel, as well as the US and European Union, consider Hamas a terrorist organization. It killed 1,200 during its incursion in October, while more than 27,000 people have been killed during Israel’s retaliatory offensive on Gaza, according to health officials in the Hamas-run territory.

The ambassador spoke “disrespectfully about the efforts that Russia is making” in helping resolve the situation with the hostages, the ministry said, referring to people held by Hamas in Gaza. Her comments on commemorating the Holocaust almost amount to interference in internal affairs, it said, adding that it’s “an extremely unsuccessful start to a diplomatic mission.”

