(Bloomberg) -- Russia summoned the South Korean ambassador on Friday to protest Seoul’s sanctions over Moscow’s alleged arms trade with North Korea, deepening a spat between the two countries.

The government in Seoul on Tuesday blacklisted two Russian vessels that it said were transporting military supplies between Russia and North Korea. It also slapped punitive measures on two Russians and their companies that it accused of bringing IT workers from the isolated communist state illegally to Russia to earn hard currency for Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile programs.

Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko summoned South Korean Ambassador Lee Do-hoon to complain about the “latest unfriendly step,” the Russian ministry said. That came after Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Wednesday warned of unspecified retaliation as she accused the US of being behind South Korea’s actions.

Russia last week vetoed a United Nations Security Council resolution to extend a panel of experts that has reported on North Korea’s development of its nuclear arsenal for 15 years, underscoring the increasingly close ties between Moscow and Pyongyang.

The US and its top allies in Asia — Japan and South Korea — accuse North Korean leader Kim Jong Un of providing munitions to help Russia with its invasion of Ukraine in exchange for military aid and other assistance.

