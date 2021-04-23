(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Russia unexpectedly raised its key rate by 50 basis points and signaled more tightening as ruble volatility amid a deepening standoff with the West contributed to inflation risks.

The benchmark rate was raised to 5% on Friday, the Bank of Russia said in a statement. Thirteen economists out of 41 analysts forecast the move, while 28 expected a smaller cut, according to a Bloomberg survey. The ruble extended gains versus the dollar.

“The Bank of Russia will consider the necessity of further increases in the key rate at its upcoming meetings,” according to the statement. The bank raised its year-end estimate for inflation to 4.7%-5.2% from 3.7%-4.2% and warned that price growth continues to develop above forecast.

The ruble has been hit by a series of geopolitical shocks since Bank of Russia Governor Elvira Nabiullina pushed through a surprise 25 basis-point rate hike last month, adding to inflationary pressures. A faster-than-expected economic recovery from the pandemic is adding to price growth, the central bank said on Friday.

Nabiullina will hold an online news briefing at 3 p.m. Moscow time.

Key Insights:

Annual inflation accelerated to 5.8% in March, well above the central bank’s 4% target, fueled by food prices and ruble weakness. Economists expect any easing in price growth to be slow.

New U.S. sanctions on sovereign debt imposed this month and fears of more tensions over Ukraine have hurt the ruble.

The government is gearing up to spend more this year. President Vladimir Putin offered Russians more benefits in his annual address on Wednesday and told the government to speed up infrastructure spending.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.