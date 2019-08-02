(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump signed an executive order authorizing a second round of U.S. sanctions on Russia as punishment for the 2018 nerve-agent attack on a former Russian spy in the U.K.

The order, released by the White House late Thursday, directs the government to attempt to cut off international financing and forbids U.S. bank loans to governments subject to U.S. sanctions for using chemical or nuclear weapons.

The White House is imposing another series of sanctions in response to Russia’s use of the nerve agent Novichok in an assassination attempt against a private citizen in the U.K. after Moscow didn’t provide the assurances required under U.S. law in response to the first round of measures, said a senior administration official who asked not to be named to discuss the matter.

The New York Times and Politico reported earlier that Trump had decided to move forward with the new round of Russia sanctions.

Curtail Lending?

Andrew Weiss, who oversees research on Russia and Eurasia for the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, said on Twitter that the executive order would curtail lending to Russia by U.S. banks, the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

But he indicated the move would have little effect because Russia has $500 billion in cash reserves and is “reluctant to tap Western capital markets.” Weiss was a national security official in the administrations of former Presidents Bill Clinton and George H.W. Bush.

Trump had resisted sanctioning Russia further for the attack on the spy, Sergei Skripal, as he’s tried to cultivate a friendship with Russian President Vladimir Putin and to improve relations between Washington and the Kremlin. On Wednesday Trump phoned Putin to offer U.S. help fighting wildfires in Siberia. Neither Russian or U.S. government statements on the call mentioned the sanctions.

Congressional Pressure

The sanctions move has been expected for nearly a year. The State Department said in September that it expected to impose the financial restrictions in November.

Some members of Congress argue that the sanctions are required under the 1991 Chemical and Biological Weapons Control and Warfare Elimination Act, after the Kremlin was determined to have been responsible for the attempted assassination of Skripal and his daughter in March 2018, using a Russian-developed toxin.

The Skripals survived, but a U.K. woman died later after coming into contact with the Novichok agent in the English city of Salisbury. The Russian government has denied involvement in the incident.

U.S. officials at the State and Treasury departments have since February had a fully vetted package of sanctions prepared for Trump’s approval. They were initially delayed until after Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report was issued, after which some officials thought relations between the U.S. and Russia might thaw, according to people familiar with the matter.

But Congress has remained insistent that Russia be punished. The Democratic chairman and top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Representatives Eliot Engel of New York and Michael McCaul of Texas, wrote Trump on July 25 to ask for the sanctions to be issued.

“We are deeply concerned that sanctions have not been imposed on Russia as required by U.S. law stemming from Russia’s uses of a chemical weapon against persons living in the United Kingdom,” the lawmakers wrote.

