(Bloomberg) -- Russia told the U.S. in its official response to security proposals from Washington that is has no plans to invade Ukraine, the Tass news service reported.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry handed over the 11-page document Thursday with its views on the U.S. responses delivered last month to Moscow’s demands for security guarantees.

The U.S. and NATO have said that Russia has massed as many as 150,000 troops near the border with Ukraine in preparation for a possible invasion, saying they see no evidence of a Russian pullback announced earlier this week.

Russia has dismissed the warnings as “hysteria” but is continuing its largest drills in years in neighboring Belarus that are due to finish on Feb. 20. It’s also conducting naval exercises in the Black Sea that are scheduled to end at the weekend.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called for the U.S. and its allies to give sweeping security guarantees, including a ban on further expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization that would include a refusal of future membership for Ukraine.

They have rejected his demands but offered talks on other security issues including on missile restrictions and measures to build confidence, proposals Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called “constructive” at a meeting with Putin on Monday.

