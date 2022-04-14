(Bloomberg) -- Russia threatened to deploy nuclear weapons in and around the Baltic Sea region if Finland and Sweden join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization as tensions fueled by Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine spread.

“In this case, there can be no talk of non-nuclear status for the Baltic,” Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chief of the Security Council and former president, said in a Telegram post Thursday, suggesting Russia may deploy Iskander missiles, hypersonic weapons and nuclear-armed ships in the region.

Medvedev’s comments are among the most detailed threats Russia has issued over the prospect that its northwestern neighbors might join the alliance after decades of staying out. But both Finland and Sweden this week said they’re stepping up consideration of the issue in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Medvedev said he hoped that “reason” would prevail and the countries would decide not to join the alliance.

But if they do, that would more than double the length of Russia’s land border with the alliance, he said. In that case, “we will need to seriously strengthen our land forces and anti-aircraft and deploy substantial naval forces in the Gulf of Finland basin,” he said.

Though the initiatives to consider NATO membership picked up in both countries only after the invasion, Medvedev claimed that Russia’s move wasn’t to blame. At the same time, he suggested that while keeping Ukraine out of the western alliance was a key goal of Russia’s operation there, it sees the situation with Finland and Sweden region differently.

“We don’t have territorial disputes with those countries like we do with Ukraine,” he said. “For that reason, the price of their membership for us is different.”

