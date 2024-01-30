(Bloomberg) -- Russia plans to deploy new weapons on islands that are at the center of a decades-long territorial dispute with Japan, according to former President Dmitry Medvedev, who’s the current deputy head of the country’s Security Council.

The strategic role of the Kuril Islands will increase “including stationing new weapons there,” Medvedev said Tuesday on the X social-media platform. “We don’t give a damn about the ‘feelings of the Japanese’ concerning the so-called ‘Northern territories’. These are not ‘disputed territories,’ but Russia.”

The four islands known as the Northern Territories in Japan were seized by the Soviet Union at the end of World War II. The dispute has prevented the two sides concluding a peace treaty to formally end the war.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and the late former Japanese leader Shinzo Abe met 25 times until the latter’s resignation as prime minister in 2020 to try to reach an agreement on the islands without success.

In recent years, Moscow has built up military installations there. Changes to the Russian constitution Putin initiated in 2020 also made it illegal to hand over any part of Russian territory.

Medvedev’s comments came in response to remarks by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who said his country remained committed to resolving the territorial dispute and sealing a peace treaty with Moscow, according to Russia’s state-run Tass news service.

Since Russia’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, Medvedev, once seen as a more liberal Russian politician, has publicly threatened that Russia was ready to go to war with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and could use nuclear weapons in combat.

