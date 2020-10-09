(Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin brokered the first talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan since the worst fighting in decades erupted over the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.

After Putin held a series of phone talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, they accepted his invitation to send their foreign ministers to Moscow Friday, Russia said. The foreign ministries in Armenia and Azerbaijan didn’t immediately confirm that their ministers will attend the talks.

The Russian leader urged an end to hostilities “for humanitarian reasons” to allow for prisoner exchanges and the recovery of the bodies of those killed, the Kremlin said in a statement late Thursday.

Putin’s intervention follows nearly two weeks of intense fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenian forces that has killed hundreds and left a trail of devastation as each side accuses the other of targeting civilian populations. Since the conflict reignited on Sept. 27, the warring sides have ignored repeated calls for a cease-fire by France, the U.S. and Russia, which act as the so-called Minsk Group of mediators.

The three powers have tried without success to resolve the conflict since a 1994 truce halted a war that killed 30,000 and displaced more than 1 million people. Armenian forces took control of Nagorno-Karabakh and seven surrounding districts of Azerbaijan during the war amid the collapse of the Soviet Union.

