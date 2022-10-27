(Bloomberg) -- Russia’s central bank held interest rates for the first time since the immediate aftermath of the attack on Ukraine, as risks of higher inflation intensify following the Kremlin’s call-up of reservists to fight in the war.

Policy makers led by Governor Elvira Nabiullina left the benchmark at 7.5% after six cuts in a row, in line with the expectations of most economists surveyed by Bloomberg. Nabiullina will hold a news conference at 3 p.m. in Moscow.

The Bank of Russia didn’t give a clear guidance for what it plans to do next but said in a statement that “proinflationary risks still dominate and have grown slightly since mid-September.” It improved its forecast for the economy this year and now sees a shallower contraction of 3%-3.5%.

“While the partial mobilization may mainly create disinflationary pressure in the coming months due to subdued consumer demand, its subsequent effects will be pro-inflationary as it adds to supply-side restrictions in the broader economy,” policy makers said.

The decision draws a line under an unprecedented cycle of monetary easing that more than halved official borrowing costs since April. Rising inflation expectations and the threat of economic spillovers from the invasion are now adding to caution, with looser fiscal policy also becoming a worry.

An inflation slowdown that allowed for rates to be cut below their pre-war level is still intact and weekly price growth remains subdued. Cheaper money has meanwhile helped Russia avoid a sharp recession despite sweeping international sanctions.

But price expectations, a key factor for policy makers, have increased for four straight months. In September, Nabiullina said she was “worried” by their recent rise.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“The economy is now suffering from a large supply-side shock, with mobilization removing 1% of the male labor force from the private-sector resource pool. Meanwhile, inflation expectations have risen back to 12.8%, which is where they stood in April when the central bank started to cut the policy rate.”

--Alexander Isakov, Russia economist. For more, click here

The impact of the conscription on the economy is less clear. Consumer prices could come under pressure if the mobilization of 300,000 reservists adds to workforce shortages and pushes up wages as competition intensifies among employers.

But it could also have the opposite effect by prompting consumers to turn thrifty. The call-up will also boost government spending and may result in a wider budget deficit than expected.

Economists at the central bank also said this month that the flight of foreign companies from the Russian market since the invasion in February was creating inflationary pressures as supplies of key consumer products ran short. Price growth is now estimated at below 13%, down from a 20-year peak of almost 18% in April.

(Updates with central bank comments starting in third paragraph.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.