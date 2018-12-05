(Bloomberg) -- Russia’s Defense Ministry said it’s deployed laser weapons amid U.S. threats to terminate the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty.

The Peresvet laser, named after a 14th century Orthodox monk who fought in single combat against a Tatar champion at the Battle of Kulikovo, was deployed by the army on Dec. 1, the ministry said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

President Vladimir Putin disclosed the laser’s existence as he touted a new generation of weapons developed by Russia during his annual address in March. He described them as Russia’s response to the U.S. decision in 2002 to pull out of the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty and develop its global defense shield. While Peresvet’s technical specifications are secret, military experts say it can be used against drones, missiles and aircraft.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told NATO allies on Tuesday that the U.S. is setting a two-month deadline for Russia to return to compliance with the 1987 INF treaty before carrying out President Donald Trump’s threat in October to withdraw from the accord. Russia denies breaching the Cold War-era treaty, which bans deployment of ground-launched missiles with a range of 500 kilometers (311 miles) to 5,500 kilometers, and has said it wants to hold talks with the U.S. on preserving the agreement.

