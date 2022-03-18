Russia has transferred U.S. dollars to settle coupon payments due Wednesday on two Eurobonds, according to people familiar with the matter.

The people declined to be identified because they aren’t authorized to speak publicly on the issue. A Treasury spokeswoman said U.S. sanctions on Russia don’t prohibit Russia from making these debt payments, mirroring a similar statement from Wednesday.

Russia’s Finance Ministry said earlier on Friday the US$117 million payment on the dollar bonds is with Citigroup Inc., and that the nation has fulfilled its obligations to investors. JPMorgan Chase & Co. processed the funds, serving as the correspondent bank Russia used to send the payment to Citigroup, Bloomberg News reported. There are still several steps to go before investors get their cash, and as of 11:00 a.m. in London, five bondholders in Europe say they haven’t received the coupon payments.

The wider market interest in the fact that the transfer was in dollars, and Citigroup has the cash, exemplifies just how complicated Russia’s relationship has become with global investor. In the weeks since it invaded Ukraine, the energy-rich nation has become the world’s most sanctioned and saw its credit grade sink well into junk on expectations of a default -- if not on the coupons due this week, then possibly later. A spokesperson for Citigroup declined to comment earlier on Friday.

“I can’t remember a time when there has been more uncertainty over a sovereign -- the Argentina default back in 2001 was messy but predictable,” said Gary Kirk, a portfolio manager at TwentyFour Asset Management. “This is far more difficult due to the global sanctions.”

Minister Anton Siluanov was cited by RIA Novosti as saying this week that the nation would try to settle the payment in dollars, but if that fails, they’ll use rubles instead. Russia has a 30-day grace period to meet the payment obligations starting Thursday.

“If funds are not accessible for investors or if a payment is made in a currency not stipulated in the terms of the obligation and we believe that the investor does not agree to the alternative payment, we could deem this a default,” S&P Global Ratings analysts said in a statement, downgrading Russia’s foreign-currency rating to CC from CCC-.

Some investors are optimistic that bondholders will be paid in dollars. Russian credit swaps on Friday imply a 48 per cent chance of default within a year, according to CMAI data, down from 60 per cent Thursday morning. And its bonds due 2023 and 2043 -- which had two coupons due this week -- are holding gains that helped boost their price by more than 100 per cent this week. Both are still trading at deeply distressed levels -- at around half their par value.



SPOTLIGHT ON CITIGROUP

In its role as payment agent, Citigroup collects coupon payments from bond issuers and distributes those funds via clearing houses to custodians, and eventually to bondholders. The service is an essential part of the world’s financial plumbing, albeit one that rarely hits the spotlight.

Citigroup is the payment agent for about four dozen bonds tied to Russian companies, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Some of those companies -- including MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC and Gazprom PJSC -- have successfully made coupon payments in recent days.

But in other cases, coupon payments may not have gone through. Citigroup this week blocked a US$19.25 million interest payment sent by EuroChem Group AG, a Russian fertilizer maker, according to a person familiar with the matter. The steel and mining company Severstal warned this week that Citigroup may refrain from processing a US$12.6 million interest payment due on its dollar bonds.