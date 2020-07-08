(Bloomberg) -- Treason allegations against prominent former journalist Ivan Safronov date to when the jailed suspect was a reporter, his lawyer said, highlighting concerns the case may represent a new crackdown on the media.

“They were following him from 2018 and possibly earlier,” attorney Ivan Pavlov said in a telephone interview. Investigators allege Safronov was recruited by Czech intelligence in 2012 and five years later provided them classified information on Russia’s arms trade and other military issues that Prague passed on to the U.S., Pavlov said, citing case documents.

Safronov, who was detained Tuesday, denies the charges, according to Pavlov. For most of the last decade, Safronov covered military and security issues for the Kommersant newspaper, where he was known for breaking news on arms deals and other sensitive subjects. This spring, he left journalism to become an adviser to the head of the state space agency, Roscosmos.

His detention led to an outcry in the Russian media, with several journalists and other supporters detained by police for protests outside the headquarters of the Federal Security Service in Moscow. Major outlets including RBC, Vedomosti and Kommersant issued public statements saying they didn’t believe the charges against him and warning that the prosecution amounted to an effort to criminalize the work of journalists. Convictions in spy cases have grown steadily in recent years, but rarely involved reporters.

“The allegation against Ivan, which is tied to working with information that’s a state secret, should be seen as signal to society and all media: that it’s better not to write about those who know secrets, whether state or commercial,” RBC wrote.

‘Attack on Journalists’

Grigory Pasko, a journalist who was jailed on espionage charges in the 1990s and is now director of the Investigative Journalists’ Union, called the case “a clear manifestation of the attack on journalists.”

Safronov “covered very sensitive topics” like arms sales, where the security services “want journalists to write only what they’re told,” he said. The treason statute is “universal, it could be applied to anyone” since it doesn’t require that suspects have security clearances or official access to state secrets.

Even some government officials seemed surprised by the case. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov praised Safronov’s professionalism and said the allegations weren’t connected to his work as a journalist. He dismissed the outcry in the media as based on “emotions.”

Safronov was a member of the Kremlin pool of journalists who covered President Vladimir Putin for several years, including the period when he had allegedly been recruited by Czech intelligence. Peskov said the Kremlin was confident in the security of its procedures.

Pavlov said that no documentary evidence of the alleged transfer of classified information was presented at the bail hearing late Tuesday. While the court ordered that session closed at the request of investigators, defense lawyers said they weren’t prohibited from speaking about the case because no secret information had been discussed in court.

Evidence Questioned

The Federal Security Service didn’t respond to a request for comment on the case. In a brief statement Tuesday, it said Safronov was suspected of providing secret information to an North Atlantic Treaty Organization member it didn’t name.

State news agencies later quoted unidentified sources close to the investigation as saying the allegations were supported by expert testimony and the results of eavesdropping.

The Czech Foreign Ministry declined to comment.

Pavlov, the lawyer, said investigators alleged Safronov had passed the information to Czech intelligence via the Internet in return for money.

“We didn’t see any evidence, although in other cases like this, they usually provided it,” said Pavlov, whose firm specializes in the growing number of spy cases that have appeared in recent years. Pavlov said the lead investigator in the case is one who’s led several such prosecutions of late.

