(Bloomberg) -- Russia, the U.S. and France stepped up demands for a halt to the worst fighting in decades between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.

The three powers “condemn in the strongest terms the unprecedented and dangerous escalation of violence,” U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in a joint statement late Monday. Attacks targeting civilian centers were “an unacceptable threat to the stability of the region,” they said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also spoke to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan late Monday, their fourth phone call since the fighting erupted on Sept. 27. There’s been no public announcement of any talks between Putin and Aliyev in that time.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu was traveling to Azerbaijan’s capital, Baku, for talks Tuesday with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov and President Ilham Aliyev. Armenia announced that Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is due to visit Yerevan Thursday for a Eurasian Union summit.

The renewed diplomatic push came after the two sides ignored a call for a cease-fire Friday from the presidents of France, the U.S. and Russia, which act as the so-called Minsk Group of mediators that have tried without success to resolve the conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh since a 1994 truce halted a war that killed 30,000 and displaced more than 1 million people.

Aliyev has vowed to continue the military campaign until Armenian forces leave Nagorno-Karabakh and seven surrounding districts of Azerbaijan taken during the 1990s war amid the Soviet Union’s collapse. Armenia has accused Turkey of military involvement and asked the international community to help.

While Turkey has offered strong backing to Azerbaijan, it denies its forces are involved in the fighting. Russia has a military base in Armenia and the two nations have a mutual-defense pact.

Azerbaijan says it’s fighting to restore control over land internationally recognized as part of its territory. Armenia says it’s defending Nagorno-Karabakh’s right to self-determination after its Armenian majority declared independence.

Lavrov said Russia is ready to organize talks in Moscow between the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, in a separate statement following a phone call with Bayramov late Monday.

Each side in the conflict accuses the other of attacking civilian populations with missile and artillery strikes. Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said all of its main towns near the front line came under heavy artillery fire Monday, and that 27 civilians had died in the conflict so far. The central market in the country’s second-largest city, Ganca, was hit by Smerch missiles, Aliyev’s office said.

Armenian officials in the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic said the capital, Stepanakert, had been hit by 100 Smerch strikes in the past day, though the situation was calmer overnight. Some 21 civilians have died, while more than 220 Armenian servicemen had been killed since the fighting began.

Amnesty International said Tuesday that it had identified Israeli-made cluster bombs in video of a weekend strike against a neighborhood of Stepanakert. “The use of cluster bombs in any circumstances is banned under international humanitarian law, so their use to attack civilian areas is particularly dangerous,” Denis Krivosheev, Amnesty’s acting head of eastern Europe and central Asia, said in a statement.

Azerbaijan denied using cluster bombs against civilians.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.