(Bloomberg) -- Russia and the U.S. are “far apart” in negotiations over a new strategic arms control pact, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Wednesday.

Still, the two powers are close to agreeing on a format for continuing the talks, Lavrov told students at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations.

Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin committed to hold dialogue on a treaty limiting the countries’ arsenals of strategic weapons at their summit in Geneva in June. As one of his first acts as president, Biden extended the New START nuclear pact that was due to expire last February by a further five years until 2026. Arms control negotiations typically last for years.

Russia and the U.S. held a first round of strategic consultations in July and are due to meet again this month.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.