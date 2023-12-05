(Bloomberg) -- Russian armed forces intercepted a large barrage of drones over Crimea, which forced the country to temporarily close the Kerch Strait bridge connecting the annexed peninsula to the Russian mainland.

Russian air defenses jammed or shot down 41 drones over Crimea and the Sea of Azov overnight, the Defense Ministry said on Telegram Tuesday. That is one less than the number Russia said it intercepted on Aug. 25, one of the largest attacks against the country recorded to date.

Ukraine’s air force said 17 Shahed-type drones and six S-300 anti-aircraft missiles were launched overnight at areas including the western regions of Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk and Ternopil. In total, Ukrainian air defenses destroyed 10 of those drones, according to the air force’s Telegram statement.

Read more: Putin to Visit Saudi Arabia, UAE in Rare Trip Outside Russia

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.