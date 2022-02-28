(Bloomberg) -- Talks between Ukrainian officials and their Russian counterparts could get underway within hours on a conflict that’s triggered a blizzard of sanctions on Russia and sent the ruble into a tailspin, prompting Moscow to take emergency measures to shield its financial sector.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy voiced skepticism that the talks, set to take place at an undisclosed location near the border with Belarus, would yield results but said he was willing to try if it meant any chance of peace.

The U.S. and its European allies have stepped up their response, moving to sanction the central bank in Moscow and cut off various Russian lenders from the critical SWIFT financial messaging system. The ruble dropped 8% at the open on the Moscow Exchange, immediately hitting the trading limit of 90 per dollar. Russia’s central bank temporarily banned non-residents from selling securities and doubled its benchmark rate, while financial authorities imposed measures that will see Russian companies hand over most of their hard currency.

The U.S. advised its citizens to consider leaving Russia immediately, with President Joe Biden set to speak with allies on the crisis late Monday.

Key Developments

All times CET:

Latvian Parliament Amends Law to Allow Citizens to Fight in Ukraine (8:59)

Latvia’s parliament unanimously voted to amend its national security law to allow its citizens to voluntarily go to Ukraine to fight in its war with Russia. The parliament adopted the changes in a first and second reading on Monday.

“Our citizens, who want to support Ukraine and voluntarily go there to serve, to defend Ukraine’s independence and our common security, must have the possibility to do so,” Juris Rancans, chairman of the parliamentary committee responsible for the law, said in press release after the vote.

The vote followed a plea by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for foreigners to join its forces. The Latvian law prohibits citizens from serving in foreign military or security services, with exceptions for NATO, the EU and a few countries with large diasporas.

Russia Says It Opened Escape Corridor From Kyiv (8:58 a.m.)

The Russian army told Kyiv residents they can leave the encircled capital by a single highway, Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said Monday.

“All civilians located there can freely leaved the capital of Ukraine along the Kyiv-Vasylkiv highway,” Konashenkov said, while warning that the authorities are using people as human shields.

The remarks add to fears that Russia is planning an assault on the city of 3.6 million that could result in high numbers of civilian casualties.

WHO Warns on Ukraine’s Access to Medical Oxygen (8:56 a.m.)

The World Health Organization said oxygen supplies were reaching a “very dangerous point” with trucks unable to transport supplies from plants to hospitals across the country, including in Kyiv. The majority of hospitals -- which are also facing electricity shortages -- could exhaust their oxygen reserves soon, and some have already run out, it said in a statement.

Russia-Ukraine Talks on Belarus Border to Start at Noon (8:48 a.m.)

Russia is expecting talks with Ukraine to start on the Belarus-Ukraine border at noon, Interfax reported, citing the head of Russian delegation, former Culture Minister Vladimir Medinsky. Russia is interested in reaching a mutually beneficial agreement with Ukraine as soon as possible, Medinsky said.

The delegation from the government in Kyiv has departed for the talks and is traveling via Poland, Ukrainian television reported. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has expressed skepticism over whether the talks may yield results.

Russia Raises Key Rate, Bans Foreigners From Selling Securities (8:06) a.m.

The Bank of Russia more than doubled its benchmark interest rate to 20%, from 9.5%, introduced mandatory hard-currency revenues sales for exporters and banned brokers from selling securities by foreigners starting Monday.

As President Vladimir Putin’s monetary authorities rushed to shield the nation’s assets from sweeping Western sanctions, the Finance Ministry also said all Russian companies must sell 80% of their revenue denominated in foreign currencies into rubles.

Earlier Monday the central bank announced a temporary sales freeze on the Moscow Exchange. It didn’t specify which securities the ban applies to. Governor Elvira Nabiullina is due to speak at 4 p.m. in Moscow, the central bank said.

Ruble Tumbles While Russian Contagion Risk Boosts Dollar (7:55 a.m.)

The ruble tumbled in offshore trading as Russia hoisted interest rates and introduced capital controls to help shield its economy from Western sanctions. Russia’s currency was indicated 26% weaker in offshore trading as market makers from Sydney to Hong Kong pulled back. It dropped 8% at the open on the Moscow Exchange, immediately hitting the trading limit of 90 per dollar.

The dollar is rising against virtually every peer as fallout from the sanctions levied against Russia supercharge demand for the world’s reserve currency.

Traders are hungry to secure dollar liquidity as penalties on Russia’s central bank and lenders reverberate through global markets, with talk that the Federal Reserve may have to intervene in global markets. U.S. and European stock futures fell, while currencies from the euro to the rand dropped.

Ukraine Says Russian Forces Seize Port of Berdyansk (7:55 a.m.)

Russian troops have seized the Ukrainian port of Berdyansk, according to a statement by military authorities. Berdyansk lies about 75 kilometers (45 miles) west of the Donbas port of Mariupol on the Sea of Azov.

Ukraine’s Economic Arteries Fear a Fresh Hit If War Breaks Out

Russia Says Talks With UAE Foreign Minister Canceled (7:54 a.m.)

Russia’s foreign ministry said a planned meeting between Sergei Lavrov and his UAE counterpart that was due to take place in Moscow on Monday had been canceled. It gave no explanation for change in plans. Oil markets had been closely watching the outcome of any talks between two major energy exporters.

Daimler Truck Suspends Work with Russian Tank-Maker: Handelsblatt (7:50 a.m.)

Daimler Truck has frozen all cooperation with the Russian vehicle and tank manufacturer Kamaz, Handelsblatt reported, citing the company.

It said no vehicles would be produced by the joint venture and Daimler Truck would not deliver any components to Kamaz.

Belarus Preps to Send Troops to Ukraine, Report Says (3:57 a.m)

Belarus is preparing to send soldiers into Ukraine in support of Russia as soon as Monday, the Washington Post reported, citing comments from an unidentified U.S. official.

