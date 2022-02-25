(Bloomberg) -- Both Russia and Ukraine had their sovereign credit ratings placed on review for downgrade by Moody’s Investors Service amid the escalating conflict between the two nations.

Russia is rated Baa3 by Moody’s, the lowest investment grade, while Ukraine is scored at B3, the sixth-highest speculative-grade ranking.

The recent invasion of Ukraine by Russia represents “a significant further elevation of the geopolitical risks that Moody’s had previously highlighted, which is being accompanied by additional and more severe sanctions on Russia, potentially including those that could impact sovereign debt repayment.”

“The ultimate severity of the impact of new sanctions on Russia’s credit profile will depend on their scope, the sectors targeted and the degree of coordination between Western countries,” Moody’s said.

For Ukraine, “an extensive conflict could pose a risk to the government’s liquidity and external positions given Ukraine’s sizeable external maturities in the coming years and the reliance of its economy on foreign-currency funding,” the rating company said.

