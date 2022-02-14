(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Welcome to Monday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:

Tensions over Russia’s military buildup near Ukraine are entering a potentially decisive week An escalation of Ukraine tensions or sanctions on Russia could hit a raft of crucial raw materials

Oil’s surge toward $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014 could deal a double blow to the world economy

A demonstration in Ontario that blocked one of the busiest U.S.-Canada trade arteries for more than five days is over, but deeply divisive issues remain

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit the United Arab Emirates as the longtime Middle East rivals aim to unlock billions in trade

San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly said it’s paramount for the central bank to be measured and data-dependent as it starts lifting U.S. interest rates Meanwhile, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin told the Fed needs to “stop pussyfooting around” and “tackle inflation head-on”

The People’s Bank of China is leaving economists divided over whether it needs to cut interest rates for a second month

From the U.S. to China, the omicron wave is leaving a mark on GDP growth, Bloomberg Economics says

Travel firms get a much-needed boost as thousands of vaccinated Britons head to continental Europe for the mid-term school break

Finally, here’s what’s to look out for in the world economy this week

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.