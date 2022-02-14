18m ago
Russia-Ukraine Tensions, Oil’s Double Hit, Fed Pressure: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
Welcome to Monday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
- Tensions over Russia’s military buildup near Ukraine are entering a potentially decisive week
- An escalation of Ukraine tensions or sanctions on Russia could hit a raft of crucial raw materials
- Oil’s surge toward $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014 could deal a double blow to the world economy
- A demonstration in Ontario that blocked one of the busiest U.S.-Canada trade arteries for more than five days is over, but deeply divisive issues remain
- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit the United Arab Emirates as the longtime Middle East rivals aim to unlock billions in trade
- San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly said it’s paramount for the central bank to be measured and data-dependent as it starts lifting U.S. interest rates
- Meanwhile, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin told the Fed needs to “stop pussyfooting around” and “tackle inflation head-on”
- The People’s Bank of China is leaving economists divided over whether it needs to cut interest rates for a second month
- From the U.S. to China, the omicron wave is leaving a mark on GDP growth, Bloomberg Economics says
- Travel firms get a much-needed boost as thousands of vaccinated Britons head to continental Europe for the mid-term school break
- Finally, here’s what’s to look out for in the world economy this week
