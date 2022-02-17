(Bloomberg) -- The Russia-Ukraine crisis is threatening to upend long-hoped-for bets that markets in continental Europe will outperform U.S. peers this year.

The euro area’s worsening energy crisis and now less certain growth prospects are spurring the likes of Principal Global Investors and Brooks Macdonald Asset Management to tout U.S. equities over the region.

The dollar has been outperforming Group of 10 peers over the past month, while the S&P 500 is on course for its first weekly outperformance over global peers this year after its worst start since 2009.

“The Russia-Ukraine tensions can weigh on growth and also increase inflation risk,” said Seema Shah, chief strategist at Principal. “We’re overweight equities in U.S. over Europe as a more defensive position.”

Lashed by the rout in U.S. rates, the S&P 500 hardly looks like a haven, but a cohort of investors is finding pockets of safety stateside as geopolitical tensions erupt.

With a hawkish pivot by the Federal Reserve priced into the market, the greenback benefits from both the risk-off sentiment and the prospect of higher U.S. borrowing costs. The latest policy minutes showed officials agreed to start raising rates soon and were on alert for persistent inflation that would justify faster tightening.

Mounting political risk prompted Colin Graham, head of multi-asset strategies at Robeco Institutional Asset Management, to go long on the dollar versus the euro at the start of the month.

“The traditional dollar safe haven trade is still there,” Graham said. “The political risk plus the interest-rate moves in the U.S. should benefit the dollar more than the euro.”

Risk reversals in euro-dollar show demand for downside protection against the common currency.

Meanwhile, the U.S. is again the favorite destination of investors in exchange-traded funds. In February, $48 billion has rushed into American ETFs, almost 10-times the inflows to offerings in Europe. That’s a big reversal from January, when European funds in January attracted $26 billion compared with $20 billion for the U.S.

American ETFs that buy cheap value stocks tied to a cyclical upswing are having the best month of inflows since May 2021, underscoring bets on U.S. economic strength.

Tensions between the U.S. and Russia have ratcheted up, despite hopes for a diplomatic solution and an announcement by Russia of a partial pullout of troops massed near the border of Ukraine. The U.S. says as many as 7,000 Russian troops have been added to the more than 100,000 already near Ukraine’s borders, a claim Russia’s Foreign Ministry denied. A senior U.S. diplomat said Thursday that Moscow appears to be “moving toward an imminent invasion.”

“We have an underweight position to continental European equities as we have less confidence in the pace of the economic recovery in the region,” said Edward Park, chief investment officer at Brooks Macdonald Asset Management, who’s been adding to his exposure of U.S. tech stocks. “We certainly have a preference for the U.S. over Europe.”

Stocks were down in Thursday trading with havens such as yen and gold higher as traders weighed the latest developments in Ukraine. The dollar was flat.

Regional Rotation

All the same, with U.S. mega-cap companies underperforming this year in the rate-spurred rout, the likes of Morgan Stanley to JPMorgan Chase & Co. have been recommending value equities in Europe.

Citigroup Inc. also predicts world markets are set to attract fresh capital at the expense of American stocks. HSBC Bank Plc, meanwhile, says Europe’s slower stimulus withdrawal and more manageable inflation will help it outperform in 2022.

But the standoff over Ukraine risks exacerbating an energy crunch while consumers face the fastest inflation since the euro was created. Russia, the region’s key supplier of natural gas, has been curbing gas flows since the summer, forcing utilities to rely on burning dirty coal to keep the lights on.

Chris Harvey, head of equity strategy at Wells Fargo, sees the scope for haven demand for the U.S. even though he isn’t ready to call a long-term revival. He recommends buying value stocks on weakness.

“In a relative short term basis, it makes the U.S. slightly more attractive but on a longer term basis I’m not sure how long lasting this will be,” Harvey said. “If you can play some of the stress, if you can take the other side of some of the market action you can make some profitable trades.”

