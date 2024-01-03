(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine and Russia conducted the first major swap of prisoners since August, with Moscow highlighting the role of the United Arab Emirates in the negotiating process.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy hailed Wednesday the release of 230 servicemen and civilians. Ukraine has now managed to return home 2,828 people since the beginning of the war, Dmytro Lubinets, the nation’s ombudsmen, said on Telegram.

A total of 248 servicemen returned to Russia, which was made “possible by the humanitarian mediation of the United Arab Emirates,” the Russian Defense Ministry said on Telegram.

