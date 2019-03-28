(Bloomberg) -- Russia called on the U.S. to publish in full Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report, saying this is the best way to clear up allegations of Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential elections.

“I’d like to read the entire report,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Maria Zakharova said in an interview with Ekho Moskvy radio on Thursday. “Let them publish it in full and at least we’ll find out what it’s based on.”

President Donald Trump scored the biggest political triumph of his presidency on Sunday after publication of a summary of Mueller’s report showed the 22-month investigation found no evidence of collusion between his campaign and Russian officials during the 2016 election. U.S. intelligence agencies have concluded separately that Russia was behind a hacking campaign aimed at damaging Democratic Party contender Hillary Clinton and boosting Trump’s chances of victory. The Kremlin denies this.

Russian officials, who repeatedly poured scorn on allegations of collusion with the Trump campaign, were delighted by the outcome of the Mueller investigation, even as some said it would do little to ease pressure in Washington on the president over his desire to improve relations.

