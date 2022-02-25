(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s government said it was discussing with Russia the timing and location of potential peace talks. The diplomatic overtures come as fighting continues on the ground, with Russian forces moving toward the capital.

Any talks would likely struggle to find common ground on the question of “neutrality” for Ukraine, which has sought to join NATO and draw closer to Europe. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters Friday the U.S. would “defend every inch of NATO territory,” while adding that there were “clear indications” that Ukraine’s forces have had some success in resisting Russia’s invasion along with setbacks.

Separately, the EU, U.K. and U.S. all announced sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. While the move is largely symbolic, it puts the Russian president in a category of infamous leaders including Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and former Libyan strongman Moammar Al Qaddafi. At the UN, Russia vetoed a resolution condemning its invasion of its neighbor, as its ally China abstained.

Key Developments

Russian Troops Attack Heating, Electricity Unit Near Kyiv (2 a.m.)

Ukraine says Russian troops are attacking a heating and electricity unit on the northeastern outskirts of Kyiv.

“Right now, in some areas of the capital, shots and explosions can be heard,” Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said in a video address earlier. “Ukraine’s military are neutralizing groups of Russian saboteurs. The enemy is already in Kyiv. We must hold the capital, which the enemy wants bring to its knees and destroy.”

Ukrainian forces are still in control of Kyiv, the Defense Ministry said. Another battle is underway at the Vasylkiv airport, 30 kilometers (19 miles) from the capital.

U.S. Planning Sanctions on Russian Wealth Fund (11:55 p.m.)

The U.S. plans to implement sanctions on Russia’s sovereign wealth fund as it continues to ratchet up penalties over the invasion of Ukraine, the White House said Friday.

The Treasury Department will impose full blocking sanctions on the Russian Direct Investment Fund, which is intended “to attract capital into the Russian economy in high-growth sectors,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a tweet on Friday.

The sovereign wealth fund played a role in marketing Russia’s Sputnik coronavirus vaccines. It had previously been sanctioned by the Obama administration over its ties to the bank Vnesheconombank in a tranche of punishments linked to the 2014 annexation of Crimea. The fund has turned away from Western investment so the impact of the new sanctions is expected to be minimal.

Russia Vetoes UN Resolution, China Abstains (11:49 p.m.)

A United Nations Security Council resolution condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and calling for the immediate withdrawal of its forces was vetoed by Russia’s ambassador to the UN.

The resolution sponsored by the U.S. and Albania won support from 11 nations while China -- which often aligns itself with Russia on issues at the world body -- was joined by UAE and India in abstaining. As a permanent member of the council, Russia has veto power. Its decision was harshly criticized by U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

“You can veto this resolution, but you cannot veto our voices,” Thomas-Greenfield said. U.K. Ambassador Barbara Woodward added, “Make no mistake, Russia is isolated.”

In a show of support for Ukraine and the resolution, dozens of ambassadors from countries which aren’t members of the Security Council attended the debate over the proposal.

Russia, Ukraine Credit Ratings Under Review (11:17 p.m.)

Both Russia and Ukraine had their sovereign credit ratings placed on review for downgrade by Moody’s Investors Service amid the escalating conflict between the two nations, and Fitch Ratings slashed Ukraine’s score.

Russia is rated Baa3 by Moody’s, one notch above junk, while Ukraine is scored at B3, six steps below investment grade. Fitch took Ukraine’s level down to CCC from B.

The recent invasion of Ukraine by Russia represents “a significant further elevation of the geopolitical risks that Moody’s had previously highlighted, which is being accompanied by additional and more severe sanctions on Russia, potentially including those that could impact sovereign debt repayment,” the firm said in a Friday statement.

Pentagon Vows to Defend ‘Every Inch’ of NATO Territory (10:50 p.m.)

Saying it’s not clear whether Putin has designs on territory beyond Ukraine, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters Friday, “We are going to defend every inch of NATO territory.”

He said U.S. military units already placed on alert will mobilize as needed by NATO after the alliance’s rapid-response force was activated on Friday, The Defense Department has put about 10,000 to 12,000 troops on prepare-to-deploy orders, Kirby said.

He also said there are “clear indications” that Ukraine’s forces have had some successes in resisting Russia’s invasion along with setbacks.

Ukraine Says It’s Discussing Timing, Location of Talks With Russia (10:44 p.m.)

Ukraine was and is ready to talk about cease-fire and peace, Serhiy Nykyforov, the spokesman for President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, said on Facebook, hours after Kyiv and Moscow appeared to be in a standoff about negotiations.

“We agreed to the proposal from the Russian Federation’s president,” Nykyforov said. “At these hours, the sides are holding consultations on the place and time for negotiations.”

A Putin aide had earlier suggest Belarus for talks, despite the country serving as a staging ground for the invasion.

Russian Foreign Minister Added to Sanctions List (9:42 p.m.)

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will join President Vladimir Putin on the U.S. sanctions list, aligning Washington with a decision made in European capitals earlier in the day.

“In alignment with the decision by our European allies, the United States will join them in sanctioning President Putin and Foreign Minister Lavrov and members of the Russian national security team,” she said.

U.S. Joins Sanctions Against Putin (8:39 p.m.)

The U.S. will place sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to an official familiar with the plan.

It’s a largely symbolic step given the broad uncertainties about the extent of the Russian leader’s wealth or where he keeps it. He officially owns few assets. His annual income is about 10 million rubles ($120,050), and he owns three cars and an apartment, according to his latest financial disclosure.

NATO Sending Thousands of Troops to Eastern Members (8:14 p.m.)

NATO is deploying thousands of land, air and sea troops from its rapid-response force for the first time in defense of alliance members amid Russia’s assault on Ukraine.

Some of the 40,000-strong force, which has previously only been used for humanitarian missions, will be sent to NATO’s eastern members “to protect all allies and every inch of NATO territory,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters Friday.

Stoltenberg also said the alliance would provide more military support, including for air defense systems, to Ukraine, but that “it’s hard to predict what are our possibilities in the future.”

China Backs Talks, Respect for Ukraine Sovereignty (9:56 p.m.)

China’s Foreign Ministry posted a statement in which it urged diplomatic talks to begin between Russia and Ukraine, while saying Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity should be respected and guaranteed.

China also said the UN Security Council should play a constructive role in de-escalating the crisis. The statement came hours before a Security Council meeting at which Russia -- a permanent member of the council -- is expected to veto a resolution condemning its actions. UN observers will be watching to see if China, another permanent member, supports the Russian position or abstains from voting.

Zelenskiy, Biden Hold 40-Minute Call (9:40 p.m.)

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. President Joe Biden spoke for 40 minutes, according to brief statements from both leaders. In a Twitter post, Zelenskiy said the two leaders discussed strengthening sanctions and “concrete defense assistance.”

White House officials didn’t immediately provide a detailed readout of the call.

U.K. To Imminently Sanction Putin, Lavrov, Following EU (7:20 p.m.)

The U.K. will impose sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, following a similar move by the EU earlier Friday, the prime minister’s office said.

Britain is to introduce the sanctions after Premier Boris Johnson also urged world leaders to isolate Russia from the SWIFT payment system, according to a statement from 10 Downing Street following a meeting of NATO leaders. It wasn’t immediately clear when the sanctions would take effect.

Eurovision Kicks Russia Out of Contest (6:55 p.m.)

The Eurovision Song Contest ruled that Russia will be barred from entering an act in this year’s event because of its actions in Ukraine, the latest repercussion for Moscow’s actions in the world of culture and sport.

The move comes after a slew of sports organizations moved to cut ties with Russia or cancel planned events. UEFA, the European football governing body, said the May 28 final of its Champions League tournament will be relocated from Saint Petersburg to Paris “following the grave escalation of the security situation in Europe.”

The International Olympic Committee on Friday urged all sports organizations to move or cancel events in Russia and Belarus. Formula 1 canceled the Russian Grand Prix, which was scheduled for Sept. 23. And in tennis, the ATP Challenger tournament planned for Moscow on Feb. 28 was canceled.

U.S. Says Russia Lacks Air Dominance So Far (5:45 p.m.)

Russia has used about 1/3 of the 150,000 or so personnel it arranged against Ukraine so far, according to a U.S. defense official who said it appears the Kremlin is facing greater resistance than it anticipated. The official added Ukraine’s command-and-control infrastructure remains in place.

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry claimed Thursday as many as 15 T-72 Russian battle tanks were destroyed using U.S.-supplied Javelin anti-armor missiles, and said Friday that 80 tanks overall had been destroyed. Those figures couldn’t be independently verified.

An amphibious assault by Russia is underway from the Sea of Azov toward Mariupol, the U.S. official said. They said Russia was splitting those forces off to also go toward the Donbas region further east.

U.S. Keeps Hands Off Russian Crude in Sanctions (4:34 p.m.)

The Biden administration won’t target Russian oil with sanctions because it would drive up prices and hurt consumers without harming Putin, a U.S. State Department official said.

“If we target the oil and gas sector for Putin, and in this case the Russian energy establishment, then prices would spike. Perhaps he would sell only half of his product, but for double the price,” Amos Hochstein, the State Department’s senior energy security adviser, told Bloomberg Television.

Kyiv Says Russia Attacks Civilian Targets, Which Kremlin Denies (3:26 p.m.)

Ukrainian authorities accused Russian troops of attacking civilian targets as the Moscow-led assault continued toward the capital, Kyiv. Russia’s Foreign Ministry said it is only attacking military assets.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said his office and Ukrainian prosecutors were collecting evidence following what he said was the shelling of a kindergarten and an orphanage. He said the Russians were guilty of war crimes and said the evidence would be sent to The Hague.

Putin Tells Tycoons Banks First in Line for Aid (1:25 p.m.)

Banks are taking precedence as Russia devises a domestic response to sanctions rolled out by Western governments.

Russian state aid will initially focus on assisting lenders hit with penalties, according to two people who attended a closed meeting with Putin to discuss the impact of the conflict on big business.

The message to the gathered billionaires and corporate titans underscores the urgency facing Putin’s government at home while the showdown in Ukraine intensifies. Retaining depositor confidence is crucial in a country where bouts of economic turmoil have in the past wiped out savings and prompted bank runs.

