(Bloomberg) -- Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said his country wants guarantees from the U.S. that sanctions against Moscow won’t affect its ability to work with Iran after the 2015 nuclear deal is restored, Interfax reported.

The U.S. has imposed tough and wide-ranging sanctions on Russia’s economy since it started its war on Ukraine on Feb. 24. Washington and Moscow are also currently both involved in negotiations in Vienna to revive the Iran nuclear accord.

Iran Strikes Deal On Atomic Probe, Paving Way for Agreement (1)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.