Russia Warns New U.S. Sanctions on Iran Will Worsen Tensions

(Bloomberg) -- Russia warned that the looming new U.S. sanctions against Iran are counterproductive and will worsen tensions in the region, news services reported.

It’s a “deliberate escalation of the whole situation,” Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Monday, according to Interfax. Russia will take measures to counter the new U.S. penalties, he added without specifying further, RIA Novosti and Tass reported.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Washington will impose new sanctions on Iran Monday in response to the shooting down of an American drone last week, after deciding against military action.

