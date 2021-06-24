(Bloomberg) -- Russia warned the U.K. not to risk a repetition of an armed confrontation in the Black Sea as London vowed to continue to exercise its right to enter waters off Crimea claimed by Moscow.

“If these unacceptable provocative actions are repeated, if these actions go too far, then we cannot exclude any options for the lawful defense of Russia’s borders,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with reporters on Thursday.

U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace told The Times newspaper the British navy “will not be impeded on innocent passage” through the disputed waters.

Russia said it used bombs and gunfire in “warning shots” to force the HMS Defender to leave waters it claims off the coast of Crimea on Wednesday, but the U.K. rejected that, saying it was likely a “gunnery exercise” that didn’t affect the destroyer’s planned voyage.

The U.K. and its allies don’t recognize Crimea as Russian territory after President Vladimir Putin’s 2014 annexation of the strategic peninsula from Ukraine. The incident highlighted growing tensions between the U.K. and Russia even as Putin and the U.S. move to patch up ties.

‘Quite Common’

“HMS Defender was passing through Ukrainian waters, I think on the way to Georgia, and that was the logical route for it to take,” U.K. Cabinet minister George Eustice said on Sky News. “This is a very normal thing, it’s quite common actually.”

The Kremlin spokesman declined to specify what other measures Russia might take against North Atlantic Treaty Organization ships in the future. But Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, said if the U.K. didn’t listen to “common sense,” then Russia might bomb “not only the course of the vessel but the target itself,” the state-run Tass news service reported.

The sudden escalation in rhetoric doesn’t mean that Russia is prepared to sink a British ship but reflects concern in Moscow at the growing risk that NATO membership may be offered to Ukraine, said Maxim Shepovalenko, deputy head of the Moscow-based Center for Analysis of Strategies and Technologies, a defense industry consultancy.

Russia said the Black Sea incident lasted about half an hour, with the Defender ignoring radio warnings. The ship continued even after a Russian Coast Guard vessel fired its cannon, leaving the area when an Su-24 aircraft dropped four bombs on its course, the Defense Ministry said. The U.K. rejected that account.

Reporters for the BBC and the Daily Mail who were on the Defender at the the time of the incident described a tense scene during which the crew donned protective equipment and Russian ships approached within 100-200 meters.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.