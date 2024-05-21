(Bloomberg) -- Estimates for Russia’s next crop harvest have been slashed again this month as unseasonably cold weather hit growing regions, and concern over tighter supplies is adding pressure to the futures market.

Prices are hovering near a more than nine-month high Tuesday, with futures in Chicago gaining as much as 6.1% a day earlier.

Forecaster IKAR has revised down its expectations for Russia’s 2024-25 wheat harvest by 10% in May, now seeing production at 83.5 million tons after recounting for a “more exact assessment of frost damage and dryness across the south.” According to USDA estimates, the world’s largest wheat grower is looking at a nearly 4% year on year decline in output.

Two consecutive record harvests in Russia had shored up global supplies and helped ease prices down from peaks seen in 2022. Prices across America and Europe had been chasing competitiveness with Russian markets for several months.

Global ending stockpiles of the grain are forecast to fall to the lowest in nine-years, with new concerns of a supply squeeze seeing traders turn more bullish.

“It is the worsening lack of rain in Russia and Ukraine that is worrying the markets, after the frost at the beginning of May,” analysts at Argus Media said in a note. “US wheat came close to its upside limit yesterday, buoyed by fund buying amid growing weather concerns, particularly over Russia.”

Dryness and stress for wheat crops in the Black Sea region is expected to continue, according to forecasts Maxar Technologies Inc.

