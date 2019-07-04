(Bloomberg) -- A second consecutive interest rate reduction is possible at the Russian central bank’s next meeting later in July and it isn’t ruling out a cut of 50 basis points, central bank Governor Elvira Elvira Nabiullina said at a press conference in St. Petersburg.

“Inflation has been reasonably contained and we think pro-inflationary risks are limited for the next 6-12 months if there are no external shocks,” Nabiullina said at the International Financial Congress. “We will consider the possibility of a cut in July.”

All but one of the 10 analysts polled in a Bloomberg survey are forecasting that the central bank will keep interest rates at 7.5% at the next rate meeting on July 26, although most economists expect more reductions later this year as inflation retreats.

The central bank prefers to make small moves on the key rate, but did consider a half-percentage point cut at the last meeting, and will do so again, Nabiullina said. A half-percentage point move would be the first since late 2017.

Russia shifted solidly to monetary easing in June, saying its first rate cut in more than a year could be followed by two more in 2019. Data due as soon as Friday are expected to show a slowdown in headline inflation to 4.8% in June from 5.1% a month earlier.

