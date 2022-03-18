(Bloomberg) -- Russian activist and campaigner Marina Litvinenko, the widow of former KGB agent and dissident Alexander Litvinenko, spoke in an interview with Bloomberg Quicktake’s “Emma Barnett Meets” on March 10.

Litvinenko’s husband died in London in 2006, with the European Court of Human Rights ruling last year that Russia was responsible for his murder by radiation poisoning.

Litvinenko said in the interview that Russia’s war on Ukraine could’ve been avoided if political leaders had taken the death of her husband more seriously.

Alexander Litvinenko warned people that we have a “man who’s going to be as a Hitler to put blood all around,” she said. “If you don’t stop Putin, we will have a nuclear war. People will die.”

Here are some excerpts from the interview:

Marina Litvinenko: Putin Is Like Hitler

Litvinenko: Leaders Could’ve Prevented Ukraine War

