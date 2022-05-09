Russian Ambassador to Poland Hit With Red Paint in War Protest

(Bloomberg) -- Russia’s ambassador to Poland, Sergey Andreev, was struck with red paint Monday in Warsaw amid protests opposing the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Crowds jeered the envoy as he led a Russian delegation to lay flowers at a memorial to Soviet Red Army troops who defeated Nazi Germany in World War II as part of Russia’s May 9 Victory Day commemorations.

Television footage showed demonstrators, some also smeared in blood-like dye, holding Ukrainian and Polish flags as well as banners accusing Russia of committing war crimes in Ukraine.

Poland is among Ukraine’s staunchest allies against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s 10-week-old war. It has offered Kyiv political and military support, and has allowed more than 3.2 million refugees from Ukraine to cross into Poland since the war started.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova condemned the attack in a message on Telegram, saying “We can’t be intimidated.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.