(Bloomberg) -- Intercontinental Exchange joined a swath of global counterparts in removing Russian debt from its fixed-income indexes in the wake of the country’s invasion of Ukraine and the implementation of wide-ranging sanction measures.

ICE will also cut securities related to Russia’s neighbor Belarus. The debt will be deleted from indexes on March 31 at a price of zero, the firm said in a Friday statement. The move comes after similar decisions by providers of various fixed-income and equity indexes, including JPMorgan Chase & Co., S&P Dow Jones Indices, MSCI Inc. and Bloomberg LP, which is also the parent of Bloomberg News.

These announcements by benchmark providers follow the drying up of market liquidity for many Russia-related securities after the U.S. and its allies imposed a wide array of sanctions in response to the Ukraine war. ICE’s decision also comes at a time when investor attention is keenly focused on whether coupon and principal payments will be made on a suite of different Russian instruments.

Any re-introduction of Russian or Belarusian debt into the indexes will be subject to applicable laws and regulations and subject to future consultation, ICE said.

“These changes are being made in accordance with the letter and spirit of the sanctions, as well as the rules and regulations that govern our business,” the company said.

