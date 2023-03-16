(Bloomberg) -- Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak met with Saudi Arabia’s oil chief in Riyadh on Thursday as a rout in crude prices turned the market’s attention to whether OPEC+ will be forced to step in.

Novak and Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman discussed “oil markets and efforts of the OPEC+ group to promote market balance and stability,” according to the kingdom’s state news agency. They also “stressed their countries’ commitment to the decision made by OPEC+ last October to reduce production by 2 million barrels a day until the end of 2023.”

Global markets have been roiled this week as turmoil at Credit Suisse Group AG triggered panic across markets. Oil has slumped to a 15-month low, with Brent crude dropping 11% this week to below $74 a barrel.

Read: Oil’s Rout Shows China Demand Hope No Match for Macro Collapse

The selloff has led energy analysts to question whether OPEC+ — an alliance led by Saudi Arabia and Russia and which controls around half the world’s oil production — would decide to lower output. Delegates, however, privately said the group is not considering changing its output plan at the moment and is waiting for financial markets to settle to properly read the market.

“It would be premature for OPEC+ to take action without first understanding what the risks are,” analysts at Energy Aspects Ltd., including co-founder Amrita Sen, said in a note to clients. The US Federal Reserve and European Central Bank “need to address market conditions before OPEC+ makes any moves.”

Before the current slump in the prices, Russia had decided to unilaterally cut its crude oil output in March by 500,000 barrels per day in response to Western nations putting a price cap on its oil.

Novak and Prince Abdulaziz discussed preparation for the meeting of OPEC+’s monitoring committee, which can recommend a change in output. The panel is scheduled to gather on April 3.

“OPEC sources note crude demand remains extremely robust and is at odds with the commodity’s selloff,” Energy Aspects said. “The last thing OPEC+ wants is to even mention a possibility of production cuts out of concerns that the market will misconstrue these comments as fear of demand weakness.”

