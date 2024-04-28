(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s government said two servicemen on leave in Germany were fatally stabbed and a Russian suspect was arrested on murder charges.

Police in Bavaria, where the men were attacked on Saturday, said they arrested a 57-year-old Russian citizen and are investigating the incident’s “background and motive.” The Ukrainians were in Germany for rehabilitation, according to the Foreign Ministry in Kyiv.

The victims, ages 36 and 23, were found wounded on the grounds of a shopping mall in Murnau, a town south of Munich in the foothills of the Bavarian Alps, state police said in a statement. One died on the scene and the other at a hospital.

Germany has been a key partner in Ukraine’s fight against the invasion by Russia, providing billions of euros in military aid to Kyiv since 2022 and training more than 10,000 servicemen. More than 1,000 wounded Ukrainians have been treated in Germany, including almost 700 soldiers, according to the Health Ministry in Berlin.

