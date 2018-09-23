(Bloomberg) -- A Russian citizen has been placed in custody for two weeks on espionage charges, news agency NTB reported, citing security service PST.

The man was apprehended at Gardermoen airport outside Oslo on Friday and was placed in custody after a hearing at Oslo District Court on Saturday, PST spokesman Trond Hugubakken said, according to NTB.

The man is suspected of conducting illegal intelligence work after attending a seminar on digitalization at the Norwegian parliament. The police are investigating an incident at the parliament in connection with the seminar, said Siri Bentserud Wingerei, a spokeswoman at the legislature, according to NTB.

Parliament hosted a seminar on Thursday and Friday with administrative employees from legislatures from 34 countries, NTB said.

