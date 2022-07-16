(Bloomberg) -- Germany, France, Ireland and three other European Union nations account for almost all of 13.9 billion euros ($14 billion) in Russian assets that have been frozen in the 27-nation EU since the invasion of Ukraine, according to the bloc’s justice chief.

The three countries plus Austria, Belgium, and Luxembourg have frozen 12.7 billion euros in assets, while others have signaled they seized small amounts or none at all, EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders said in an interview.

“There are six member states that are doing the work,” he said. “We have a situation where some member states provide us with a lot of information, others give us information about very low amounts” and “it gets more complicated when certain countries don’t communicate.”

The EU on Friday proposed a new slate of penalties targeting Russia and actions to tighten existing sanctions packages. The bloc is also working to boost EU nations’ powers to seize criminal assets, including those of sanctioned Russian individuals and entities, by extending the list of crimes such as money-laundering and corruption to include violation of EU sanctions.

The EU in March created a new “freeze and seize” task force to improve coordination. It allows for regular exchanges and meetings and has already contributed to “a big increase” in the number of assets being frozen in some countries, said Reynders.

The problem remains that “sometimes we don’t get an answer, even if we have this task force where everyone is present, or we get small amounts compared to the size of the country,” he said.

Reynders is seeking new EU rules that would make it easier to not only freeze, but also seize assets. To do so, there needs to be a link with a crime, he said.

“What I’ve now asked to consider is to update existing rules to also include breaches of sanctions as a crime,” he said.

The European Parliament has given its backing and member governments will follow suit after the summer, he said.

“This will allow us to come out with the rules in October,” he said.

