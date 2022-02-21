(Bloomberg) -- Russian assets are poised for further losses with the ruble likely to come under a new round of selling after President Vladimir Putin recognized two separatist republics in eastern Ukraine and ordered forces to the breakaway regions.

The ruble slid on Monday following Putin’s address, closing down 3.1% at 79.78, the biggest decline since March 2020. The yield on Russia’s dollar bonds due 2047 climbed 26 basis points to 5.38% on Monday. Shares of Russia-based aluminum producer United Co. Rusal International PJSC dropped as much as 22% in Hong Kong Tuesday, the most since April 2018.

“The extent of Russian pressure is still uncertain despite the recognition of the separatist regions,” said Rajeev De Mello, global macro portfolio manager at GAMA Asset Management in Singapore. “A more concerning view is that the two separatist regions claim the entire regions of Donetsk and Luhansk and send troops backed by Russia into the rest of the provinces.”

Russia’s currency and the RTS Index of the nation’s shares were the worst performers globally Monday with jittery traders awaiting a response to Putin’s announcement from the U.S. and Europe.

