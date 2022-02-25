(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s president said Moscow-led forces were continuing attacks on military and civilian targets on the second day of their invasion after the U.S. and its allies imposed new sanctions on Moscow and U.S. President Joe Biden warned of “a dangerous moment for all of Europe.”

European Union leaders backed a broad sanctions package late Thursday that they said will limit Russia’s access to Europe’s financial sector and restrict key technologies. Leaders from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization will hold virtual talks on the alliance’s next steps starting at 3 p.m. in Brussels.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukraine’s military had so far prevented Russia from achieving its objectives. “Russia will have to talk to us sooner or later, talk about how to end the fighting and stop this invasion,” Zelenskiy said in a morning address. “The sooner this conversation begins, the smaller the losses of Russia itself.”

Key Developments

European Stock Futures Rally (7:30 a.m.)

European stock futures rallied, signaling a rebound in the regional benchmark index, which tumbled Thursday following Russia’s invasion.

Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 2.1% at 6:30 a.m. in London, tracking gains in U.S. stocks. European stocks have been under pressure this year due to fears that increasingly hawkish central banks and soaring inflation will curb growth and hurt earnings. The war in Ukraine is the latest in a wall of concerns for European equity investors.

China Oil Importers Pause Seaborne Buying (7:20 a.m.)

Oil importers in China, the world’s biggest buyer of Russian crude, are briefly pausing new seaborne purchases as they assess the potential implications of handling the shipments following the Ukraine invasion, according to refiners and traders who sell into the region.

While Russian energy exports were spared from U.S. sanctions, some European banks have begun to impose restrictions on commodity-trade finance linked to the two countries. Oil rose in Asian trading on concern that financial sanctions on Russia may impede global fuel supply chains.

Ukraine Envoy Wants China to Push Putin (6:27 a.m)

Ukraine Ambassador to Japan Sergiy Korsunsky called on China to use its influence with Putin to help convince him to stop his attack, adding if the situation around the Chernobyl nuclear power site isn’t managed properly, it could be a massive problem for all.

“I do believe that China can play much more active role to work with Putin in a matter we expect civilized countries to do,” he told reporters at the Foreign Correspondents’ Club in Tokyo.

China refused to condemn Russia’s attack on Ukraine, instead urging restraint by “all parties” and repeating criticism that the U.S. was to blame for “hyping” the prospect of war in Eastern Europe. At the same time, state TV noted the 6,000 or so Chinese citizens living in Ukraine faced increasing security challenges, and the embassy in Ukraine has told them to start registering for evacuation flights.

