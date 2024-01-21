Russian Authorities Say 25 Dead in Donetsk Shelling by Ukraine

(Bloomberg) -- At least 25 people were killed on Sunday in shelling near the Russian-controlled city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, in what a local official said was an attack by Ukrainian forces.

Russia requested that the United Nations Security Council discuss the attack on Monday, when Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will be on hand in New York.

Artillery shells were fired at a busy market and shopping area in Tekstilshchik, an area on the outskirts of the city, Denis Pushilin, the occupied region’s Kremlin-installed leader, said on Telegram, a social media platform.

Ukraine hasn’t commented and the claims couldn’t be independently verified. Images on social media footage showed bodies strewn on snowy streets.

An additional 20 people were injured, including children, Pushilin said, with emergency services at the scene.

“The Russian side strongly condemns this treacherous attack on civilians,” Russia’s foreign ministry said in a statement, adding that it appeared Ukraine used multiple launch rocket systems.

The reported attack comes as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is set to enter its third year, with no current path to ending the conflict.

Donetsk is one of the four Ukrainian regions illegally annexed by Russia in 2022, along with Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia. Russia doesn’t have full control of any of the regions.

