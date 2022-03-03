(Bloomberg) -- Sova Capital Limited, a London-based broker owned by banker Roman Avdeev, is facing collapse, the latest sign of the turmoil sweeping businesses with ties to Russia.

Sova’s directors are applying for special administration, a form of insolvency that means the administrator ensures there is minimal disruption to financial markets as a result of a firm’s collapse, according to a court hearing Thursday. Sova is an independent brokerage and investment bank with a focus on emerging markets.

Lawyers for Sova said at the hearing that the company, which they said has around 1.5 billion pounds of client assets ($2 billion) and 50 million pounds of clients assets, is unable to pay its debts and has “significant exposure to Russian interests.” Teneo is set to be appointed the administrator.

Sova Capital offers a broad range of investment banking services, trading in everything from stocks and bonds to commodities and foreign exchange. At the end of 2020, the firm had total assets on the balance sheet of its U.K. business of $2.59 billion, of which cash and cash equivalents made up $596 million, according to its annual report. Client deposits held in segregated accounts totaled $69 million, according to the filing.

Sova Capital didn’t respond to multiple emails and calls seeking comment. A receptionist reached by phone at its London office said senior management weren’t available to comment.

While neither Sova or Avdeev have been sanctioned by the U.K., the developments reflect the broader impacts those policies are having on Russia-linked firms after Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. The movement of money between Russia and the U.K. has been made harder by international sanctions, particularly after Russia was cut out of the SWIFT system.

Sova, which used to be called Otkritie Capital International Limited, has a large presence in Russia and was based there before moving its headquarters to London in 2015, according to the firm’s website. The firm also has a subsidiary in Cyprus.

Avdeev’s Concern Rossium bought Otkritie in 2018, having made his fortune by buying the Credit Bank of Moscow in 1994, when it had little more than a banking license. He is the owner of at least 75% of the company’s shares, according to U.K.’s Companies House.

