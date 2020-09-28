(Bloomberg) -- Konstantin Vishnyak, a former VTB Capital Plc banker who deleted his Whatsapp messages “under the noses of the police,” was found not guilty by a London jury after a week-long trial.

Vishnyak was charged by the Financial Conduct Authority with one count of destroying documents that he knew would be relevant to an insider-trading investigation. The former banker was arrested in September 2018 at his home by authorities suspicious about his trading in six companies that got takeover bids.

While the FCA dropped the insider-trading investigation against Vishnyak and two other suspects, it pursued the lesser charge of deleting the texts, a first for the agency. Vishnyak managed to remove the Whatsapp application in his bedroom before handing the second of his two iPhones to a police officer.

The 42-year-old former banker told the court during questioning that he had not been “100% truthful” with investigators and tried to avoid questions about his communications on the device. He said he’d removed the messages because he feared being dragged in a “political scandal” if his links with a Russian suspect in a British murder investigation were known.

“You delete Whatsapp under the noses of the police. You throw the FCA off the scent in interview,” Rachel Barnes, the attorney for the agency, said during the questioning. “This is taking a risk isn’t it?”

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.