(Bloomberg) -- Mercury Retail Holding Plc, which controls Russia’s biggest chains of alcohol retailers, seeks to raise as much as $1.3 billion in an initial public offering in Moscow.

The holding, which operates more than 14,000 convenience stores specializing in food and alcohol under the Krasnoe & Beloe and Bristol brands, said on Wednesday that the price range in its IPO has been set at between $6 and $6.50 per global depositary receipt. With 200 million GDRs on offer, that would value the company at as much as $13 billion.

“We are proud of our business model and look forward to presenting it to international and Russian investors,” Igor Kesaev, chairman of Mercury Retail, said in the statement. “We believe they will appreciate the unique combination of our robust growth and profitability, the enormous market opportunity, and Mercury Retail’s development potential and attractive dividend policy.”

The book-building process begins on Wednesday and is expected to be completed on or around Nov. 9. Russia has federal holidays Thursday and Friday.

Bank of America Corp., JPMorgan Chase & Co., Sberbank CIB and VTB Capital are acting as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners, and Gazprombank JSC and Renaissance Capital are acting as joint bookrunners.

Mercury Retail’s owners were earlier seeking a valuation of as much as $20 billion, according to a person familiar with the situation.

Mercury Retail has 43% market share in the ultra-convenience channel of the Russian food retail market. In the third quarter LFL sales during the period increased by approximately 14% year on year, and grew by about 17% in nine month. It account for more than half of revenue at Russian alcohol retailers, according to Infoline.

The company aims to pay quarterly dividends with a target pay-out ratio of at least 50% of net income, it said earlier.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.