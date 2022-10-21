(Bloomberg) -- Sanctioned Russian billionaire Alexey Kuzmichev is taking on French authorities again to demand the right to go on sailing trips around the French Riviera in one of his yachts targeted by an asset freeze.

Weeks after scoring a partial victory over officials who raided one of his vessels, Kuzmichev’s attorney Philippe Blanchetier was back in court to argue that another boat, “La Petite Ourse II,” was illegally immobilized by French customs authorities.

His lawyer told judges at the court of appeals of Rouen, northern France, that European Union sanctions on Russian public figures don’t forbid the personal use of frozen assets such as homes and yachts. That means Kuzmichev isn’t barred from residing in his Paris mansion or villa in the South of France, and nothing prevents him from going from one to the other, Blanchetier said.

“He uses his cars to go from one house to the other -- even though that’s become a bit trickier now with the fuel shortages” in France, Blanchetier said. “I don’t see why he couldn’t sail along the coast from Cannes to Saint-Tropez when he’s in his secondary home. The only thing he’s not allowed to do is to leave the French territory, and as such French territorial waters.”

Since he’s been placed on the EU’s sanctions list, Kuzmichev has complained in various jurisdictions about his treatment. Earlier this month, a Paris judge said the raid and subsequent immobilization of his other Riviera yacht by customs authorities was unlawful.

Despite the ruling, Kuzmichev is unlikely to be able to move his “La Petite Ourse” yacht as authorities may see it as an attempt to circumvent sanctions. In March, France blocked the superyacht “Amore Vero,” which has been linked to oil giant Rosneft PJSC’s chief executive officer Igor Sechin, amid suspicions it was being prepared for a swift departure. Its owner is now facing a criminal probe.

Kuzmichev, one of the founders of investment firm Alfa Group, was worth $5.4 billion before the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. When sanctioning Kuzmichev, the EU said he had “well established” links with Vladimir Putin, claiming he was connected to the Russian president’s eldest daughter via a charity project set up by Alfa-Bank.

The ruling in the latest case is scheduled for Dec. 9.

