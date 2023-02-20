(Bloomberg) -- The 90-meter super yacht Dar, linked to Russian billionaire Ziyad al Manasir, is currently moored in Singapore’s Marina at Keppel Bay.

The vessel arrived in Singapore on Feb. 18 after sailing four weeks from Genoa, Italy, according to shipping data analyzed by Bloomberg. According to the SuperYachtFan website, the ship can carry 12 guests and has a crew of 31 people. Its running costs are about $18 million per year, according to the website.

It’s not clear if Manasir, the Jordanian-born founder of Stroygazconsulting, a construction company based in Russia, traveled on the yacht from Italy.

After Russia attacked Ukraine last year, the 57-year-old Manasir appeared on a US Congress list of 198 individuals to be reviewed for possible sanctions last year, but he has not been targeted or charged with wrong-doing.

